New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,707 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chegg were worth $53,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

