New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 277,509 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $63,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

