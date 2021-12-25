New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $69,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $140,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 97.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $645.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.