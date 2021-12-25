New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $57,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 116.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $137.39 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

