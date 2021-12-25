New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.47 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after acquiring an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

