New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 5,242,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,087. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

