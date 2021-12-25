Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $541.79 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001952 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $541.79 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00056275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.67 or 0.07971588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.30 or 0.99987552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00072203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 545,307,962 coins and its circulating supply is 545,307,370 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

