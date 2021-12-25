Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Nestlé stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $138.66.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
