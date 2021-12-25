Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $138.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

