Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

