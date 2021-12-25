Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

