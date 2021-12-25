Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

