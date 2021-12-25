Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $6,201,631. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.