Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 182,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $29.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

