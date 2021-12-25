Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.30.

NYSE CAT opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

