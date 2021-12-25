NBW Capital LLC Lowers Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 190,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

