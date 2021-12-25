NBW Capital LLC Invests $3.56 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,124,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $49.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

