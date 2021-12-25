NBW Capital LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

