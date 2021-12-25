NBW Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 20.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.60%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.