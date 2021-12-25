NBW Capital LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.