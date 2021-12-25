Navalign LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,753.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

