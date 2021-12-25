Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) vs. FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Financial Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.4, indicating that its share price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natura &Co and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 1.71% 2.99% 1.37% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 0.87 -$126.14 million N/A N/A FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Natura &Co and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.03%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than FOMO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natura &Co beats FOMO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.