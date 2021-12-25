National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $72.37 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

