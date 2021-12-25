National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $948.95

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 948.95 ($12.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,085.60 ($14.34). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,085.60 ($14.34), with a volume of 4,721,246 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.48) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,048.17 ($13.85).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 981.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 950.09. The company has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

