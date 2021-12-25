National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

