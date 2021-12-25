Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $93.87, but opened at $91.28. Natera shares last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 1,005 shares.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,485. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 114.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

