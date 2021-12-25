Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $20.63.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

