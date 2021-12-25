Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $7,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 300,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,042. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

