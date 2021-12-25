Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

