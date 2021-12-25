M&T Bank Corp Sells 74 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $194.21 and a 12 month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

