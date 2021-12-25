M&T Bank Corp Sells 126 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.49. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

