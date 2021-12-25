M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,383 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of HFC opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

