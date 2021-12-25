M&T Bank Corp Has $630,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Incyte by 2.4% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 5.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

