M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

FRT opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

