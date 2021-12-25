M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,017 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.62 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

