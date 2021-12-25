Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

