Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ORIX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:IX opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

