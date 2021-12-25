Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.77 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

