Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $85.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

