Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,232 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $209.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

