Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.02 and traded as low as C$5.11. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 33,380 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

