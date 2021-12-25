Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

