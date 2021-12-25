Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,029 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $109,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

