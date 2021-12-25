Morgan Stanley Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $56.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,513,000 after purchasing an additional 133,549 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in General Mills by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

