Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $2,465.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00416622 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

