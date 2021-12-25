MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,878,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 902,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.