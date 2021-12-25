MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

