MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

