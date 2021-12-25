MONECO Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 516,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after buying an additional 236,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

