MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,078.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

