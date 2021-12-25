MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $275.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.36 and a 12 month high of $279.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

